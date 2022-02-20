ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeti Improv & Shaun Diston & Friends (in LA)

Come out to the Yard Theater for an improv comedy show...

Footwear News

Ashanti Sparkles in Iridescent Sequin Catsuit Paired With PVC Heels on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti sparkles and shines in her latest Instagram post. Today, the “Foolish” singer shared two photos to the social media platform that showed her modeling an eye-catching look that brings “that good energy” as the musician puts it. On her body, Ashanti opted for a glittery, holographic printed black catsuit from Dolce & Gabbana that had a long-sleeve silhouette and a bodycon construction throughout. It also had a turtleneck neckline for a unified...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for Travis Barker in the most Kardashian way

There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
The Independent

Britney Spears: Tri Star management denies singer’s ‘highly offensive’ claims that they tried to kill her

Britney Spears has threatened to “sue the s*** out” of her former business management company. On Wednesday (23 February), the pop star hit out at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment in a since-deleted Instagram post.The 40-year-old claimed that her father and former conservator Jamie Spears “worshipped” the company’s founder. “[Jamie] would have done anything they asked of him!!!!” wrote the singer. “I think they were trying to kill me … still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do.”Charles Harder, a representative of Tri Star’s founder and CEO, told Rolling Stone: “These claims are...
CinemaBlend

New Reality Show Adults Adopting Adults Quickly Cancelled And Pulled From TV After Accusations Made Against One Star

While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
Hello Magazine

Olivia Culpo dons risqué black ensemble for breathtaking vacation snapshots

Olivia Culpo gave fans a bit of travel envy with her latest social media post, showing off some outtakes from her breathtaking trip in an equally as impactful look. The model took to Instagram with pictures from her vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in a stunning black ensemble featuring revealing string detailing.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves steal more than $200,000 in antique props from the set of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

DONCASTER, England — Police are investigating a heist on the set of the popular Netflix drama “The Crown,” after several props worth thousands of dollars were stolen. Netflix confirmed the theft to The Independent, saying that items worth 150,000 pounds (approximately $200,850) were stolen from the set of their show overnight Wednesday, Feb. 16. Netflix told The Independent the theft was believed to have happened during the show’s final week of production.
