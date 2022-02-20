Yeti Improv & Shaun Diston & Friends (in LA)

Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
KANYE West did not have the Kardashian family's support at his Donda 2 listening party in Miami, despite Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble vacationing in town. The momager and her boyfriend were spotted deplaning a private jet earlier in the day, but were both no shows at the rapper's concert.
Coming off the success of his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent wasted no time getting back into trolling, coming after NBA Legend Michael Jordan in the process. During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Jordan and Fif’s fellow Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige posed...
Ashanti sparkles and shines in her latest Instagram post. Today, the “Foolish” singer shared two photos to the social media platform that showed her modeling an eye-catching look that brings “that good energy” as the musician puts it.
On her body, Ashanti opted for a glittery, holographic printed black catsuit from Dolce & Gabbana that had a long-sleeve silhouette and a bodycon construction throughout. It also had a turtleneck neckline for a unified...
Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
Britney Spears has threatened to “sue the s*** out” of her former business management company. On Wednesday (23 February), the pop star hit out at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment in a since-deleted Instagram post.The 40-year-old claimed that her father and former conservator Jamie Spears “worshipped” the company’s founder. “[Jamie] would have done anything they asked of him!!!!” wrote the singer. “I think they were trying to kill me … still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do.”Charles Harder, a representative of Tri Star’s founder and CEO, told Rolling Stone: “These claims are...
While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
Sunday nights are supposed to be about our favorite TV crime dramas on CBS. What’s going on with the schedule right now? Is NCIS: LA on at all?. We will not get a new episode of NCIS: LA Season 13 tonight. This is for a very good reason, even if it is disappointing for us.
Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
Jeff Bridges is enjoying the smaller things in life. The 72-year-old actor was spotted taking an afternoon walk with wife Susan Bridges over the weekend. The pair — who have been married since 1977 — were joined by their pet dog while walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California.
Olivia Culpo gave fans a bit of travel envy with her latest social media post, showing off some outtakes from her breathtaking trip in an equally as impactful look. The model took to Instagram with pictures from her vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in a stunning black ensemble featuring revealing string detailing.
Proud Boys member assaulting the Black Zebra Impact Team on February 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Black Zebra Impact Team) A member of the Proud Boys (PB), a white nationalist group, is seen assaulting two members of the Black Zebra Impact Team (BZIT) yesterday in Rancho Cordova on Facebook live.
We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
Jenifer Hudson is going all out for her latest outing with her son, David Daniel. The star teased she had big plans ahead of the weekend, and she certainly proved it. The songstress first shared a picture hinting at a fun weekend ahead, where she posed with her son and his friends, who she affectionately referred to as "my boys."
DONCASTER, England — Police are investigating a heist on the set of the popular Netflix drama “The Crown,” after several props worth thousands of dollars were stolen. Netflix confirmed the theft to The Independent, saying that items worth 150,000 pounds (approximately $200,850) were stolen from the set of their show overnight Wednesday, Feb. 16. Netflix told The Independent the theft was believed to have happened during the show’s final week of production.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- "Evenings at Elings" will return to Elings Park in the spring, bringing live reggae concerts to visitors of all ages.
