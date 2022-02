There’s a new superhero franchise in town, I’m sorry to say. In Kenneth Branagh’s new version of Agatha Christie’s much-adapted “Death on the Nile,” everything is bigger. The Karnak — the big steamboat aboard which heroic detective Hercule Poirot (also Branagh) must solve a murder most foul — is overwhelmed by its enormous glassed-in parlor. Poirot’s face is approximately 40 percent mustache. Ravishing stars and starlets flit in and out of the frame, grasping suggestively at one another; the romance novelist from Christie’s original book is now a sultry jazz singer. When Poirot discloses his detections to the suspects, he’s holding a gun on them. Every location is established with a swooping drone shot, many of which are dressed up with distracting and awkward computer graphics. As the movie wore on — there are more than two hours of this — I began to think of it as “Death on the Nile: The Las Vegas Spectacular.”

