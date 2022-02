Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) -The young woman who was critically hurt in an alcohol-involved crash early Saturday in Winona has died from her injuries. The State Patrol says 20-year-old Hannah Goman was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup that was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The deadly collision was reported around 12:45 AM and location near the junction of Highway 61 and Highway 43.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO