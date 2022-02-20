ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

I was fined £5k over my junk-filled garden – the neighbours hate it but I think it’s beautiful… & I WON’T pay the fine

By Alice Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A PENSIONER fined £5,000 over his junk-filled garden has described it as "beautiful" - and has said he will refuse to pay.

Neighbours hate the mounds of mess in the 80ft green space at the back of Geoffrey Hobson's home but he is adamant it provides a "haven" for wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF0Bc_0eK9fozQ00
Geoffrey Hobson has been ordered to pay £5,000 after complaints about his garden Credit: carl fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LR57b_0eK9fozQ00
Neighbours hate the mess but the pensioner thinks it's a 'haven for wildlife' Credit: carl fox

The 79-year-old has spent years dumping old furniture, ladders, and even three vehicles in his back garden in Beckenham, south east London.

Residents repeatedly complained to the council, and he was eventually served an "untidy site notice" after refusing to clear up.

He was ordered to court but failed to show so was found guilty in his absence and told to pay a £1,000 fine and £4,034.40 in prosecution costs.

However, the former builder plans to appeal, insisting his garden is none of anyone else's business.

Geoffrey, who has lived in the house for more than 50 years, said: "How can anyone complain about my garden? It's beautiful, full of greenery and full of memories.

"My back garden is not overlooked directly by anyone. I've been fined thousands for something that doesn't affect anyone else.

"I intend to appeal. I think my human rights have been breached.

"I'm an old man, I've got bad health, and I don't need this aggravation at my time in life."

The dad admits that it might be "a bit messy" but claims nothing in his garden is dangerous, and it is actually home to many birds, squirrels and amphibians.

He sees it as his chance to "do his bit" for the environment from the comfort of his own home.

"I'm not a member of the Green Party but I agree with their theories," he said.

"There are so many cars on the roads and they're pumping out fuel and killing the environment, and I know that trees and vegetation are good.

"You've got to start somewhere. I'm old and I don't expect to live forever, but while I can, I would like to add to the fresh air.

"I find loads of animals in my garden. If squirrels and all these animals go into my back garden, it can't be that bad, but according to the council, I've got to cut those trees down.

"Nothing in my garden is environmentally unsafe or affecting anyone's health. Everything in there is fine.

"Why are they picking on me, someone whose own property is being put to good use? I'm standing up for the environment.

"My garden is a haven for wildlife. That is my ultimate aim."

I've been fined thousands for something that doesn't affect anyone else.

Geoffrey claims he has never been given the opportunity to tell his neighbours about his oasis of a garden as they simply won't listen.

But some of those living in the quiet road claim they don't want to hear it as the pensioner's clutter causes them a major headache - even bringing rats to the street.

One woman who has lived there for 30 years, who wished to remain anonymous, said she can't let her grandchildren or dog in the back garden without a broom to bat away the rodents.

She claimed: "He's got outbuildings that have just collapsed and loads of furniture and rubbish. It's horrific.

"The family net door get hell, they've constantly got rats coming into their garden.

"We do too. We can't let the dog out in the back garden. We've got to be so careful.

"I've got grandchildren and you don't want to let them in the garden. You don't know what's out there.

"You have to stand out there with them with a broom to push the rats away if you see one. Everyone's got them."

UNTIDY NOTICE

However, another neighbour said they "barely noticed" the abandoned items scattered behind Geoffrey's property, while a third said he "keeps himself to himself".

Angela Page, executive councillor for Public Protection and Enforcement at Bromley Council, said his home fell below the standard of what is considered tidy.

"There is a legal criterion of what constitutes an untidy site," he said.

"And when a property falls below this standard and becomes extremely untidy, then we can and will take action to protect the amenity of the street and its residents.

"We will always seek to engage directly with the resident and ask that improvements be made.

"If, despite this, the situation does not improve then the decision will invariably be made to prosecute, which shows just how seriously we take this matter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWvOX_0eK9fozQ00
The former builder claims no-one else overlooks his back garden Credit: carl fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afNlt_0eK9fozQ00
There are three vehicles abandoned in his back garden Credit: carl fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lw5Jq_0eK9fozQ00
It is scattered with discarded furniture, ladders and bins Credit: carl fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j92DZ_0eK9fozQ00
Geoffrey has lived in the house for more than 50 years Credit: carl fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLaZo_0eK9fozQ00
The 79-year-old admits it is 'a bit messy' Credit: carl fox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk#Uk#The Green Party
Indy100

Confused American wants to know why British homes have 'tiny doors that open onto dangerous sidewalks'

In a viral TikTok, a confused American asked the internet why many British homes have 'tiny' doorways - and no front yard or porch. @swfinds posted the video with the on-screen caption, "can someone please tell me why almost all British homes have tiny front doors that open onto a dangerous side?" The video shows several homes with nearly identical doors that open directly onto a cobblestone sidewalk. ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman fakes having Covid to go on night out only to be caught red handed by her boss

With the pandemic taking over the world for the past two years, some have been able to exploit use the unprecedented circumstances for their own benefit.TikTok user Ellie Middleton (@elliemiddleton1973) posted the lengths she went to in order to miss work and go on a night out with pals instead.At the beginning of the video, Middleton can be seen partying in a nightclub where she revealed how she was able to avoid having to go to work by lying to her boss and told him she had Covid, meaning she had to isolate at home as the text overlay read:...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
InspireMore

‘I noticed him going through garbage. ‘Can I buy you something to eat?’ I got out of my car, my heart hurting.’: Man shares act of kindness for man with cancer

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This evening as I was leaving Best Buy, I noticed this man going through the garbage can outside of the store. As I walked to my car, I watched him as he reached in the garbage can, pulled out fast food bags, and inspected all that was in them. He did this for several minutes. He would find a few fries in one bag and a bite or two of a hamburger in another bag. You could see the hamburger wrapper by his knee where he was placing the food items he’d found.
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy