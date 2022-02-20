Tesla Faces Scrutiny by German Regulator Over Autopilot Feature

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has said digital assets may be in an "autumn" – rather than the "winter" that many fear. He told Insider there's certainly been a slowdown, but there's still plenty of excitement around cryptocurrencies. The 29-year-old said the Fed is likely to remain the key driver...
Russia’s financial markets collapsed on Monday to their lowest level in more than a year as tensions ramped up in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin rejected plans for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. What Happened: The ruble and European shares tumbled, while...
A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
After over a year’s worth of sparring, Tesla finally conceded to the U.S. government last week regarding its electric vehicles’ “Boombox” external car speaker feature. An over-the-air software update was issued, and just like that, half-a-million cars could no longer make fart noises at their drivers’ command; gone in the blink of an eye as if Thanos had snapped his Infinity Gauntlet-clad fingers. But for farts.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
We have to believe that the new conquest of space is attracting a large number of investors. The rocket and space tech company started by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report co-founder Elon Musk raised $337.35 million in December, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
You don't change a formula that wins, says an adage. In this case, the formula is doubly winning. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report continues to rack up orders and reservations for its Semi, a prototype-stage electric class-8 truck, despite the fact that production and deliveries have been postponed once again.
It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
Tesla's rollout of the revamped Model X hasn't been what anyone would call smooth. This argument has been borne out on Twitter, and on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk admitted the company's culpability in that situation, beyond the typical COVID supply chain woes. Musk's statement comes in response to a Model...
Joe Biden said the word “Tesla” for the first time since taking office — after repeated complaints from CEO Elon Musk that the president has been unfairly ignoring the electric automaker. “Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in...
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares to charity in November, days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man, but the group has not received anything.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.
If you order a Tesla today, you may have to wait a long time to take delivery, especially for certain models and trims. That said, the refreshed Model X seems to be the biggest cause for concern, as some people have been waiting over a year to get their electric SUV.
In September 2020, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled its new 4680 battery cell form factor. The new large cells would enable a multitude of improvements for its vehicle batteries including weight savings, higher energy density, lower cost and faster charging. Since then, no Tesla vehicles have shipped with the new battery tech.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. California regulators have sued Tesla alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.
