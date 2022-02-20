ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Faces Scrutiny by German Regulator Over Autopilot Feature

By Chris Reiter
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Tesla Inc. faces a review in Germany over an Autopilot feature,...

The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk says the 'fun police' took away Tesla's fart horn

After over a year’s worth of sparring, Tesla finally conceded to the U.S. government last week regarding its electric vehicles’ “Boombox” external car speaker feature. An over-the-air software update was issued, and just like that, half-a-million cars could no longer make fart noises at their drivers’ command; gone in the blink of an eye as if Thanos had snapped his Infinity Gauntlet-clad fingers. But for farts.
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
Miami Herald

Elon Musk’s Tesla Continues to Tap Into Easy and Cheap Money

You don't change a formula that wins, says an adage. In this case, the formula is doubly winning. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report continues to rack up orders and reservations for its Semi, a prototype-stage electric class-8 truck, despite the fact that production and deliveries have been postponed once again.
Tesla
Fresno Bee

Elon Musk Admits He Made a Mistake

It is an event so rare that it deserves to be underlined, especially since it is not certain that it will happen again:. Elon Musk, the charismatic chief executive of Tesla, who pushed the automotive sector to make a dizzying transformation toward electric vehicles, admitted that he made a mistake. An "idiotic" one.
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
CNET

Tesla borked production of its new Model X, Musk says

Tesla's rollout of the revamped Model X hasn't been what anyone would call smooth. This argument has been borne out on Twitter, and on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk admitted the company's culpability in that situation, beyond the typical COVID supply chain woes. Musk's statement comes in response to a Model...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Admits Refreshed Model X Delays Are Tesla's Fault

If you order a Tesla today, you may have to wait a long time to take delivery, especially for certain models and trims. That said, the refreshed Model X seems to be the biggest cause for concern, as some people have been waiting over a year to get their electric SUV.
Shropshire Star

Elon Musk gives £4.2bn in Tesla stock to charity

The shares were donated to an identified charity from November 19 to 29. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly 5.7 billion dollars (£4.2 billion) to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from...
Benzinga

Tesla Has Made One Million Of Its New 4680 Battery Cells

In September 2020, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled its new 4680 battery cell form factor. The new large cells would enable a multitude of improvements for its vehicle batteries including weight savings, higher energy density, lower cost and faster charging. Since then, no Tesla vehicles have shipped with the new battery tech.
Fortune

Tesla sued for alleged discrimination at California plant

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. California regulators have sued Tesla alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.
