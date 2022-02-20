ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas expected to receive an official visit from four-star WR DeAndre Moore

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TK6If_0eK9cdO400

Texas is in great position to potentially land four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore.

Moore is rated the No. 6 overall prospect in California for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports. He decommitted from Oklahoma on Jan. 31 and opened his recruitment to new programs.

According to On3’s Sam Spiegelman, Moore is expected to take an official visit to Texas. The Los Alamitos product went as far as saying the Longhorns are one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Here’s what Moore told On3 regarding his recruitment and thoughts on Texas.

I played against coach Sark’s son this past year. He said, ‘Dad, DeAndre can really go.’ Knowing coach Sark and coach Jeff Banks since they offered me my eighth-grade year at Alabama, and now going into my senior year, it’s been a good relationship.

While the relationship remains strong between the coaching staff and Moore, he also recalled his visit to Austin last summer.

It was fantastic and awesome, but the best part was the people. I’m a big people person. Austin was a great city. The people were so nice and one thing about the staff is the emphasis on getting developed. It was great.

When Mike Roach of 247Sports recently previewed the Texas targets in the Las Vegas 7v7 tournaments this weekend, he stated that the Longhorns have turned up the heat on Moore’s recruitment and the visit is expected to come in the spring.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

