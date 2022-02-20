Snowboard men's big air final run 2 - Featuring Su Yiming - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

An odd orb spotted hovering in the sky by several witnesses in Hawaii was so strange that a pair of fighter jets were scrambled to check out the puzzling object. According to a local media report, the weird incident occurred last Monday afternoon on the island of Kauai when several individuals noticed something seemingly out of the ordinary over the heads. Abe Kowitz, who photographed the curious object, observed that it resembled a "big bright star," which was puzzling because "we shouldn’t be seeing stars this time of day." The bewildered witness was not the only one scratching his head over what he was seeing as others soon took to social media to wonder about the UFO and they weren't the only ones asking questions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO