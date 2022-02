Staring up at the New York City train station clock that he recognizes from a postcard calling him “coward,” Phileas Fogg asks the reporters gathered around him if the whole city knows that he is there. They say yes; his journey is in all the newspapers. He follows Fix and Passepartout to board their ship to England in a daze. While his companions enjoy drinks in the fine dining room, he stands on deck holding the flask that saved his life—given to him by his lost love Estella. He suddenly disembarks, telling Fix and Passepartout to leave without him if he’s not back before the ship sails.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO