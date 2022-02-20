ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power County, ID

Authorities issue warning after pallets burned in local parking lot leave behind over 70 pounds of nails

By By Journal staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Officials with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest made a plea to the public to stop burning pallets after removing more than 70 pounds of nails left behind in a trailhead parking area from a single bonfire.

U.S. Forest Service officials said people burned pallets during the past couple of weekends, including at the Crystal Summit Parking lot in Power County, which is used as a turnaround spot for county snowplows.

According to the press release, crews had to remove the large pile of nails left behind to avoid puncturing a snowplow tire. A single snowplow tire can cost upwards of $2,000 to replace, according to the press release.

Forest Service officials emphasized it is illegal to burn any material containing nails, screws or metal hardware in the national forests.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

