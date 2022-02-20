Authorities issue warning after pallets burned in local parking lot leave behind over 70 pounds of nails
Officials with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest made a plea to the public to stop burning pallets after removing more than 70 pounds of nails left behind in a trailhead parking area from a single bonfire.
U.S. Forest Service officials said people burned pallets during the past couple of weekends, including at the Crystal Summit Parking lot in Power County, which is used as a turnaround spot for county snowplows.
According to the press release, crews had to remove the large pile of nails left behind to avoid puncturing a snowplow tire. A single snowplow tire can cost upwards of $2,000 to replace, according to the press release.
Forest Service officials emphasized it is illegal to burn any material containing nails, screws or metal hardware in the national forests.
Comments / 0