Authorities issue warning after pallets burned in local parking lot leave behind over 70 pounds of nails

Officials with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest made a plea to the public to stop burning pallets after removing more than 70 pounds of nails left behind in a trailhead parking area from a single bonfire.

U.S. Forest Service officials said people burned pallets during the past couple of weekends, including at the Crystal Summit Parking lot in Power County, which is used as a turnaround spot for county snowplows.

According to the press release, crews had to remove the large pile of nails left behind to avoid puncturing a snowplow tire. A single snowplow tire can cost upwards of $2,000 to replace, according to the press release.

Forest Service officials emphasized it is illegal to burn any material containing nails, screws or metal hardware in the national forests.