Cooke City-silver Gate, MT

Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening. The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried.

An investigator with the avalanche center planned to head to the slide to gather more information Sunday.

Forecasters warned Saturday that a layer of weak snow was buried about 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep on many slopes in the Cooke City area, making it possible for a person to trigger a large avalanche. The avalanche center said there was a moderate danger of slides in the area Saturday.

No other details about the deadly avalanche have been released.

At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which keeps track of fatalities nationwide.

