ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

United States vs. New Zealand: 2022 SheBelieves Cup live stream, TV channel, start time, schedule, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM4kj_0eK9WuiP00

The United States Women’s National Team will meet New Zealand in the SheBelieves 2022 Cup on Sunday afternoon from Dignity Health Sports Park. The U.S. is coming off a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic in their last match and will look to get back to their winning ways this afternoon. In their last match in the Summer Olympics, the United States pulled off a 6-1 win.

Can the USWNT get a win on Sunday? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

  • When: Sunday, February 20
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

SheBelieves Cup Starting Lineups

United States projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Murphy (GK) – O’Hara, Cook, Davidson, Fox – Mewis, Sullivan, Lavelle – Smith, Hatch, Rodman.

New Zealand projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Nayler (GK) – Riley, Erceg, Moore, Bott – Bowen, Percival, Cleverley – Hassett, Wilkinson, Rennie.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Juventus: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

UEFA Champions League round of 16 play resumes Tuesday as Villarreal welcome Juventus to Eastern Spain for their first-leg clash. In what is expected to be a fairly even affair, the hosts are the slight favorites, though for many the edge goes slightly to Juventus due to their top January signings of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, both of whom have made an instant impact. Villarreal are coming off of a 4-1 win over Granada over the weekend, while Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Turin derby against Torino.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Lille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says having the home advantage will aid his team to a win in their Champions League match against Lille on Tuesday.The first leg of the round of 16 will be played at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel says the tight schedule of games is helped by the support of fans.He said: “I think that Saturday to Tuesday evening for us as a home game and playing in London should not be a problem. Sometimes it can cause a big advantage if there is a tight schedule.“But we will be ready to fight with Lille on an OK...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Shebelieves Cup#Live Tv#Summer Olympics#Uswnt#Abc Live Stream
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy