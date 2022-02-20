United States vs. New Zealand: 2022 SheBelieves Cup live stream, TV channel, start time, schedule, how to watch

The United States Women’s National Team will meet New Zealand in the SheBelieves 2022 Cup on Sunday afternoon from Dignity Health Sports Park. The U.S. is coming off a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic in their last match and will look to get back to their winning ways this afternoon. In their last match in the Summer Olympics, the United States pulled off a 6-1 win.

Can the USWNT get a win on Sunday? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

When: Sunday, February 20

Sunday, February 20 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

SheBelieves Cup Starting Lineups

United States projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Murphy (GK) – O’Hara, Cook, Davidson, Fox – Mewis, Sullivan, Lavelle – Smith, Hatch, Rodman.

New Zealand projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Nayler (GK) – Riley, Erceg, Moore, Bott – Bowen, Percival, Cleverley – Hassett, Wilkinson, Rennie.

