Words and pictures: These are the two foundational elements that define comic books as a format. You're both reading words and looking at images, and the magic that results from that fusion is what comics are all about. So what happens when you subtract one of those elements from the equation? That's what writer Si Spurrier (The Dreaming, Way of X) and artist Matías Bergara set out to discover with their new four-issue fantasy series Step by Bloody Step — whose images of a great armored giant escorting a small child through dangerous wilderness are not accompanied by a single word, either in dialogue or narration.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO