Top Open-Source Project to Learn Data Science

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning data science is not easy for both beginners and professionals alike. It is hard because there is always something new to learn every day, but the learning content is spread out everywhere. Without proper guidance, many people are lost in the learning journey. That is why many people consider data...

makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Tech Skills You Can Add to Your Resume

Regardless of the role and industry, having solid tech skills can boost your job prospects. Computer skills can also help you progress in your career. Here are some of the most in-demand tech skills that you should add to your resume to increase your job prospects. Most of these are skills you might already possess or can learn with little effort.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Scaling an Open Source Project: a Startup Success Story

Lens — The Kubernetes Platform as an open source project launched 16 months ago. It has been adopted by some of the largest companies across the globe and is seeing over 15% month-over-month growth. The goal is to eliminate complexity and increase productivity with the cloud-native platform. The project is one of the top trending open source projects within the cloud native ecosystem. It is now February 2022, 16 months after launching Lens, it has over 500,000 active users and over 17,000 GitHub stargazers.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Open Source, What the Heck is That?

Source code is the code computer programmers manipulate to control how a program or application behaves. Programmers who have access to source code can change a program by adding to it, changing it, or fixing parts of it that aren’t working properly. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) promotes and protects open-source software and communities. Just because open source software is free to use; it doesn't mean that just anyone can use it. Open-source software refers to lines of code (and its variations) that are available.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why Python is Best Programming Language for Data Science & Machine Learning?

Python is loved by everyone from beginner to experienced programmers for its simplicity and powerful set of libraries and tools which makes working with data really easy. Python is a combination of simplicity, easier learning curve, powerful toolset, and a library make Python the best programming language for Data Science and Machine learning. By the way, if you already made up your mind to learn Data Science with Python and looking for resources where you can learn Data science with Python programming language, tools, and practices then **[IBM Data Science Professional Certificate]** is a great program to start with.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Will The Future Be Web3, Metaverse Or Open Source?

Web3 has emerged as a buzzword over the last few months. "Web3" has emerged as a buzzword over the last few months. An underlying assumption in this term is that there was a preceding web1, there was a web2, and there will soon be a new phase in this process of technological change. There is a fight over what this future might look like-the opposing camps can be loosely framed as those who see it as web3, those who see it as Metaverse(S) and those who would like it to be open source-and there is overlap between the camps. Those who understand what these terms mean, how digital assets are involved and why the terms are garnering so much attention (and controversy) may be better positioned to spot new opportunities in the future.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Continuous Integration: An Essential Guide

Continuous integration (CI) is a process by which we verify our project upon every change that occurs in the codebase. It can be as simple as installing the dependencies and compiling the project. CI usually runs a few different tasks in a defined order for every code change. For a feature branch, you should merge it only if it’s passing the CI. The main branch should be almost always passing; any issue on it will affect everybody on the team, so fixing it should be a priority if some regression happens.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Meta announces plans to build an AI-powered ‘universal speech translator’

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced an ambitious new AI research project to create translation software that works for “everyone in the world.” The project was announced as part of an event focusing on the broad range of benefits Meta believes AI can offer the company’s metaverse plans.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How AI and Data Analytics Will Impact The Era of COVID-19

According to MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market will increase from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026. By 2022 it is expected that 90% of companies will be using some form of artificial intelligence for data analytics purposes. Data analytics is a process by which large amounts of data are analyzed to reveal patterns, trends, and associations. In 2022, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will be the driving force in the growth of humanity and its economy. We are faced with a global pandemic that has been predicted to happen in 2022.
COMPUTERS
Black Enterprise

Learn The Art Of Coding With This Nine-Course Bundle

If you haven’t been paying attention, the time to learn to code was yesterday. While coding has always been popular with those in the technology circles, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently as companies are desperately seeking those experienced in the field. According to TechRepublic, “Computer programming is now the fastest-growing profession in the UK in terms of employee numbers.” The numbers in the United States are just as robust, and the job forecast of the field is highly favorable.
COMPUTERS
Forbes Advisor

Best Construction Project Management Systems 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Finding the best construction project management software comes down to choosing the features you need most to run each project on time and on budget. There are a variety of project management apps meant for large general contractors or smaller subcontractors, and some programs are designed for specific industries, such as residential or commercial construction companies.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Signadot promises developers faster feedback loops

The company also today announced that its service is now available as a public beta. At its core, Signadot is a Kubernetes-based platform that provides developers with a production-like environment to test their code before it hits the staging environment. This allows developers to test their code without any potential impact on other developers in a shared staging environment. All of these environments (Signadot calls them “sandboxes”) can be spun up and down in seconds for every pull request or commit, for example, making for significantly faster feedback loops.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Build a versatile startup team to make pivots easier

New founders often believe that they are building a product, a marketing machine or a well-oiled operations machine. That may all be true, but it isn’t enough. The world is full of examples where the second-best product wins. HD-DVD was objectively better than Blu-ray, but the former was brutally ground to dust by Sony. There are a thousand solutions that are better than Jira, but hordes of product managers are using it through gritted teeth. And the annals of startup history are litered with companies that built supremely efficient machines that were ready for incredible scale, only for the demand to never materialize. One great example of that is WebVan, which built millions of dollars’ worth of logistics and operations, only to never quite get the customers it needed — for a great analysis of that particular disaster, read “eBoys”, the story of Benchmark capital.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

With mission to modernize data streaming, Redpanda snares $50M Series B

“Redpanda has nothing to do with streaming, but when we sent out surveys, people loved the name and it just kind of took over,” Gallego told me. Redpanda has developed an open source streaming tool, designed to take a modern approach to data streaming technology while remaining backward compatible with Apache Kafka, the open source data streaming tool the company is hoping to replace.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

A Deeper Look into Our Design Process for SaaS Applications

We develop a custom product design process that takes UX and UI into account and allows us to build effective software products. The original article was written by SoftFormance https://www.softformance.com/blog/product-design-process-guide/. When you enter a store, what catches your attention first? Probably, products that are appealing, colorful, and with a creative,...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Startup Lessons: Where Does Your Product Fit Into the Market?

Russ Heddleston is the co-founder and CEO of DocSend, which sold to Dropbox for $165 million in 2021. Russ's co-founded startup was a raging success, but there are thousands of startup concepts that flop. How can you avoid making this same mistake? You need to know how to read the market and assess whether there is a need for your product. The answer to this is product-market fit research, says Success Story podcast co-host John Defterios.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to become an AI engineer

Computers can calculate complex equations, detect patterns, and solve problems faster than the human brain ever could. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of making intelligent machines and computer programs. AI engineers are at the forefront of that field. AI comprises multiple subfields, including machine learning, which is one of...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Is the Grass Greener On the Tech Giants' Side?

Software engineers can land a job for some of the most well-known companies such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, etc. They offer benefits that will attract such talent and boost your career. Long hours and being overworked are common in the tech industry. Having experience with a company’s technology stacks can help your marketability. If you are starting your career and are very passionate, you may last longer. If you decide to quit after signing a contract, it means the job offers that are too good to lose.
ECONOMY

