Top Open-Source Project to Learn Data Science

Web3 has emerged as a buzzword over the last few months. "Web3" has emerged as a buzzword over the last few months. An underlying assumption in this term is that there was a preceding web1, there was a web2, and there will soon be a new phase in this process of technological change. There is a fight over what this future might look like-the opposing camps can be loosely framed as those who see it as web3, those who see it as Metaverse(S) and those who would like it to be open source-and there is overlap between the camps. Those who understand what these terms mean, how digital assets are involved and why the terms are garnering so much attention (and controversy) may be better positioned to spot new opportunities in the future.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO