Public Safety

East Belfast: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot in the lower...

Cleveland.com

Man dies after being shot in parking lot of restaurant in Flats East Bank, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man in his 30s died Sunday after he was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in downtown Cleveland, police said. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday outside Anejo Tequila Joint, on the 1000 block of West 10th Street in the city’s East Bank of the Flats, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Police and first responders gave first aid to the man before he was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS19

East Texas teen dead after being shot in neck

MARSHALL, Texas — A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting at a Marshall park. According to the Marshall Police Dept., around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, City of Marshall Emergency Communications Center received calls a teen had been shot at City Park located at 200 Pope St. When police arrived on...
MARSHALL, TX
WISH-TV

Man shot in east side neighborhood dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot in an east side neighborhood late Thursday night died at the hospital Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday. Police say officers were called to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. That is near the intersection of 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Newport crash: Three-year-old boy dies days after four-year-old girl

A “wonderful” three-year-old boy has died in hospital almost a week after a motorway crash that also killed a four-year-old girl.The car they were travelling in was hit by a van on the M4 near Newport, South Wales last Saturday.Four-year-old girl Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, was severely injured and died the next day.The boy was being treated in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but he died on Friday afternoon.A man and a woman were also injured.It is understood they had been returning from a children’s birthday party. ...
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
The Independent

Four teenage boys arrested after man, 20, found stabbed to death

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in a town near Manchester.At 9.30pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service responding to a report of a stabbing on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, in Tameside.Emergency services attended and a man, believed to be 20, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed of the incidentFour teenage boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.Detective superintendent Ian Crewe of...
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
BBC

M4 crash: Second child who died after Newport collision named

A three-year-old boy who died after a crash on the M4 that killed his sister has been named as Jayden-Lee Lucas. The boy, from Tredegar, had been in hospital following the collision on 5 February involving a car and a van on the motorway near Newport. Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died...
Cleveland.com

East Cleveland police investigating after man found shot in street dies

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police are investigating after a man was found shot in the street early Sunday and was later pronounced dead. Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Hayden and Lakefront avenues and found a man lying in the middle of the street, a news release from East Cleveland police states. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
BBC

Queensland man dies after allegedly having leg sawn off

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly sawing another man's leg off in north-eastern Australia. A man, 66, died in a park in Innisfail, Far North Queensland, early on Saturday after being found by passers-by, said police. Police believe the man and the suspect, 36, had some sort...
Dayton Daily News

Suspect charged, man was taken to hospital after weekend stabbing in Dayton

A suspect has been charged in a weekend stabbing in Dayton that sent another man to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Robert L. Knight, 64, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. ExploreCenterville man charged in double-fatal 2021 crash in Vandalia.
DAYTON, OH
BBC

Ian Hensworth: Man jailed for slashing woman's throat in football row

A man who slashed a woman's throat after accusing her of "messing up" his football viewing has been jailed. Ian Hensworth, 62, attacked the woman while watching a Euro 2020 match with friends at his house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire in June. Police said the attack followed a lengthy argument with...
WPFO

Man shot near Portland bar after being kicked out

PORTLAND (WGME) – A man was shot in Portland after police say he got into a fight with a bar security officer, was ordered to leave and returned anyway. It happened around 9:30 Thursday night at 43 Wharf Street in Portland, which is "The Drink Exchange." Police say a...
PORTLAND, ME
Post Register

Middleton man hospitalized after being shot during target practice

MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — A Middleton man was rushed to the hospital after being shot during target practice on Tuesday, the Payette County Sheriff's Office reports. Police got a call about shots fired near the Bureau of Land Management area off Pearl Road. Two men from Middleton, a 70-year-old and a 64-year-old, were doing target practice when the 64-year-old was hit.
MIDDLETON, ID
MyWabashValley.com

Update: Man flown to hospital after being struck by semi

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vermillion County deputies had traffic shutdown in both directions for a time due to a ‘Semi vs Pedestrian crash’ on State Route 63 near Clinton. The crash was located at the intersection of SR 63 and County Road 1450 south which is...
KING 5

Whatcom County deputies released from hospital after being shot on duty

PEACEFUL VALLEY, Wash. — Two Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies who were shot while responding to a call last week have been released from the hospital. Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson continue to recover after Joel Young allegedly shot them during a confrontation in Peaceful Valley on Feb. 10, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The Independent

Two-year old boy dead and woman seriously injured as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

Detectives are investigating an unexplained death after a two year old boy died and a woman was injured at a house in North Yorkshire.Emergency services were called to Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, at 10.07am and Cleveland Police are treating the death of the child as unexplained.Officers have not revealed how the 39-year-old woman came by her injuries.Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Our thoughts are with the boy's family and their loss is beyond comprehension."Specially trained officers are supporting them at this time."We know that hearing of this incident will be upsetting for many local people and...
