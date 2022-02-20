Where to Watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Whether you’re heading into Southie to watch the parade with friends, family or heading to an open house, here are some suggestions of spots to take it all in! Godspeed!

Broadway MBTA Station The South Boston parade starts at the Broadway T stop at 1 p.m. walk up a few blocks and find a spot to stand.

Anywhere up and down Broadway is a great spot to watch. Between the intersections of D and Dorchester Street – there are many restaurants/pubs along Broadway. If you want to get in for brunch and a little pre-gaming before the parade – we would suggest either making reservations or getting there early. Here’s a list of bars/restaurants in Southie to check out!

M Street/Medal of Honor Park – it’s an open area and public park so you should find a spot to watch there.

South Station – you can take the train to South Station and take the #7 up to First Street (although it runs on a Sunday schedule). You could walk or Uber up Summer/L Street. Stop at Murphy’s Law for quick pint and continue on your journey. You can either go right or left once you hit Broadway. If you go right – you’ll head to the bars/restaurants. If you go left – you’ll be heading up the hill in a more residential area and M Street Park – which is a good spot to watch. Here are restaurants/bars in this area to check out.

Watch at P and Broadway then it’s just a few short blocks to Local 149 which would a perfect spot for an afternoon snack and some drinks.

There really isn’t a bad spot to watch the parade along the route. You just have to be slightly aggressive if you have kids with you so they can see the bands and entertainment passing by! My Aunt Peggy actually puts out chairs to save a spot so kids and seniors at her open house can watch the parade comfortably. In the 40 plus years of Peggy hosting her open house, no one has moved the chairs most likely because people probably said to themselves, “anyone crazy enough to put our parade spot savers is not to be messed with.” And they’d be right!

Where is your favorite spot to watch?