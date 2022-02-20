ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tannenbaum Believes the Panthers Should Sign Mitch Trubisky

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Many expect the Carolina Panthers to make a big move at quarterback this offseason. Whether that be trading for Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo or drafting a quarterback with the sixth overall pick, a move is likely to be made.

One name that never really popped into my mind is Buffalo Bills backup, Mitch Trubisky. Now I will admit, a couple of years ago when the Panthers parted ways with Cam Newton, I thought it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring in Trubisky to be a "bridge" to the next face of the franchise. Heading into year three of the Matt Rhule era, there is no time for a "bridge". It's time to find a quarterback.

So, how did this come about? Well, former front office executive Mike Tannenbaum vouced for this scenario on NFL Live.

"I'd sign Mitch Trubisky," Tannenbaum said when asked what the Panthers should do. "He's really intriguing to me. I'd bring him in and let the best player play. It could be Sam Darnold, it could be Mitch Trubisky, I would even consider drafting another one. I would keep going until I found one. That, to me, is sort of the methodology that you need to have at this position."

Co-hosts of the show, Damien Woody and Jeff Darlington were not in love with the idea whatsoever.

"Mitch huh? Okay, we can roll with that," Woody said. "I don't know how much Matt Rhule is going to roll with that, how long that would last. But I guess when you've got a quarterback that's on your cap for $18 million, you don't have many options."

"I mean, Mike T is a scout. I just, I can't find a match for Mitch Trubisky," said Darlington.

Woody does make a good point that the money owed to Darnold does limit what the Panthers can do at the position this offseason. The best option may be to draft the quarterback with the most potential, Malik Willis, and let he and Darnold battle it out.

Former Saints star Jake Kupp’s message to Cooper Kupp will leave you in a puddle of tears

Many know that Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp’s father, Craig, played in the NFL. What some may not know, is that Kupp’s grandfather, Jake, also played in the NFL, spending 12 seasons in the league, nine of them with the New Orleans Saints from 1967 to 1975. Jake Kupp was selected to one Pro Bowl in his career and was regarded as a great offensive lineman. However, his Saints teams never even came close to the playoffs. For the elder Kupp, watching his grandson win a Super Bowl with the Rams was like winning one himself. Kupp’s heartfelt message from his grandfather will leave fans in a puddle of tears. Here is what Kupp said, via The Times Picayune.
NFL
49erswebzone

The Athletic predicts 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Steelers by month’s end

Don't count Tim Kawakami of The Athletic among those who are wildly predicting Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Instead, the longtime writer firmly believes that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will stick with the plan set forth when they traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.
NFL
