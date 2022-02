Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to find out in the next six weeks if he'll be criminally charged of sex misconduct. Watson attorney Rusty Hardin told a judge Monday he was told Houston police wrapped up their investigation into the allegations by massage therapists with a decision coming April 1st. The investigation started after 22 civil suits were filed against Watson last year. The attorney for the masseuses says Watson doesn't want to answer questions under oath. Watson's lawyer says he's being treated unfairly.

