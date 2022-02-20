ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Saunders: It's Simple. Fake News Snookered Big Media

By Debra Saunders
Twin Falls Times-News
 2 days ago

‘Court Filing Started a Furor in Right-Wing Outlets, but Their Narrative Is Off Track,” read The New York Times headline for a story about special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the FBI’s ill-starred Crossfire Hurricane probe into the 2016 election. An alternative headline would be: “Don’t...

magicvalley.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The New York Times#Crossfire Hurricane#Big Media#Durham#Russian#The Fbi General Counsel#Alfa Bank
