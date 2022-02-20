ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Home Office immigration contractor failed to investigate racist staff messages

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvbTV_0eK9KrvO00
A Mitie van outside London Gatwick Airport Photograph: Ceri Breeze/Alamy

The Home Office is investigating allegations of racist WhatsApp messages sent by immigration staff, as the contracting firm Mitie admitted that they received complaints two years ago but failed to “escalate them”.

The messages by workers for Mitie, revealed by the Sunday Mirror , include derogatory references to Chinese people and the mocking of the Syrian refugee crisis.

Mitie told the newspaper: “As soon as we were made aware we commenced an investigation, which is ongoing. We have suspended those about whom complaints have been made, pending the investigation outcome.”

However, Mitie later told the Guardian: “It has been brought to our attention that an allegation was previously raised but was not escalated in line with internal procedures. This is not acceptable and we are sharing details of our whistleblowing policy with all colleagues and reminding our mangers of their responsibilities to take any such allegations with the utmost seriousness.”

The offensive messages were posted by Mitie staff who were members of a 120-strong WhatsApp group called “escorts meet and greet” set up in mid-2019. The group has recently been closed down.

Mitie has a contract with the Home Office to do escorting and deportation work, which is thought to be worth tens of millions each year.

It is understood that eight members of staff have been suspended after the WhatsApp revelations.

One remark posted in the group was a comment next to a photo of a Chinese restaurant with a closed sign shortly after the first Covid lockdown in March 2020. A Mitie worker had written underneath the photo: “Closed due to slanty eyed cunts”, a reference to reports that Covid originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

A whistleblower first raised concerns about this racist post on the WhatsApp group almost two years ago, soon after it was posted.

Another photo shared on the group showed migrants in a dinghy with the caption “Where Gary Lineker’s house?” – a reference to the Match of the Day star housing a refugee.

In a reference to Syrian refugees arriving by sea, a member wrote: “They can only stay if they swim all the way,” with another replying: “What, you mean from Syria?” However, part of the post also states that Syrian refugees should be allowed to stay in the UK if they are desperate enough to take such extreme measures.

The shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, described the reports of racism as “sickening” and called on Mitie to launch an immediate investigation.

“The Home Office must review this contract without delay as well as its own procedures and strategy,” he said.

One Mitie worker said: “Things are the worst they’ve ever been with bullying and racism. People are too scared to speak out for fear of facing further bullying or being sacked.”

This is not the first time Mitie has been accused of racism. A south London employment tribunal in a judgment published in June 2021 said that it was “deeply concerned” about Mitie workers having used the racist term “cotton pickers” to describe their black colleagues.

However, the claim brought by a Mitie worker of Pakistani heritage, Muqaddas Zaib, based on race and disability discrimination, was rejected.

Two witnesses who claimed that the term was used by some staff were found to be “credible and honest” by the tribunal. It is a derogatory reference to black enslaved people in the southern US.

One of these witnesses, a black detention custody officer manager called Denise Heslop, told the court that another member of staff said to her: “You’re nothing but a cotton picker.”

The Guardian has seen another Islamophobic post from a Mitie worker on a Facebook group. It was posted before Mitie took over the Home Office escorting contract but concern was raised about the post last year.

In another case, Janika Frimpong spoke to the Mirror about a recording in which colleagues are heard making racist comments such as: “Black people have a smell about them.”

Frimpong, who was working as a Mitie receptionist at another company, said she unintentionally left her phone recording as she left her desk at work – only to later find it had recorded an exchange between two fellow workers.

Mitie sources said that an investigation into the incident had now concluded and appropriate action had been taken in line with its disciplinary policies.

A Home Office spokesperson said the department’s professional standards unit was investigating the WhatsApp messages. “The Home Office is investigating the allegations relating to Mitie staff’s behaviour and conduct. Mitie will update the immigration minister next week on the steps being taken to ensure the highest standards are always met and that individuals in their care are treated with dignity and respect.”

Karen Doyle from the Movement for Justice called for Mitie to be stripped of its Home Office contract: “The racism in these organisations is institutional, systemic and starts at the top. Mitie can’t be allowed to get away with a cover-up, sack a few escorts and then return to business as usual. Mitie must go.”

The Mitie spokesperson said: “There is no place for racism, bullying or discrimination in our business and we encourage our colleagues to raise any concerns via our whistleblowing procedures so that we can take appropriate action. We know it can take courage to challenge unacceptable behaviour, and this is something we encourage all of our colleagues to do.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BBC

Grenfell fire: Woman who made 'Jewish sacrifice' Facebook posts jailed

A woman who claimed Grenfell Tower fire victims were "burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice" has been jailed. Tahra Ahmed, 51, of Tottenham, posted a "virulently" anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Facebook, just days after the west London fire killed 72 people. She also linked Grenfell to an anti-Semitic conspiracy surrounding...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Stephen Kinnock
The Independent

Former Post Office worker says she was left homeless following false conviction

A former Post Office worker has told of how she was left homeless with her then young daughter after being wrongfully convicted due to flaws with the computer system.Lisa Brennan, is among more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses (SPMs) prosecuted based on information from the Horizon IT system, installed and maintained by Fujitsu between 2000 and 2014.In December 2019 a High Court judge ruled that Horizon contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.Ms Brennan, who was a counter clerk at a Post...
HOMELESS
BBC

Met officers charged over WhatsApp messages

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on WhatsApp. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 March. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the charges arose from an investigation into the phone records of Wayne Couzens,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Free Press - TFP

LA School Calls In Cops To Roust Teenaged Girls Who Thought They Could Go To School With A Negative COVID Test

For a brief moment after the Biden administration saw the popular revolt brewing against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, the White House tried to pivot. Suddenly, the administration inflated a Biden provision that had gotten significantly less attention than the mandate: That those opposed to the mandate could avoid the jab by routinely submitting to COVID-19 testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Immigration Policy#Racism#Uk#The Home Office#Mirror#Chinese#Syrian
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy