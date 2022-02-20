Tim Scott, only Black Senate Republican, hints he could be Trump running mate

Tim Scott speaks at a press conference. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The only Black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott of South Carolina, has indicated a willingness to be Donald Trump’s running mate should the former president mount another White House campaign.

Related: Florida governor: school districts that defied no-mask mandate to lose $200m

Asked by Fox News if he would consider joining a Trump ticket in 2024, Scott said : “Everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon, without any question.”

The remark prompted criticism, in light of Trump’s long history of incendiary rhetoric on race.

Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC host, listed some examples when he wrote : “ Shithole countries , go back to where you came from , very fine people , white people don’t get vaccines, stand back and stand by … none of it matters to Tim Scott.”

Scott, 56, is widely seen as a contender for the Republican nomination itself, though most observers think it remains Trump’s for the taking.

The former president is free to run after Republicans, including Scott, voted to acquit in his second impeachment trial, for inciting the deadly Capitol attack.

Tensions between the party establishment and Trump supporters have increased, particularly after the Republican National Committee called Trump’s lie about election fraud and the attack on Congress it incited “legitimate political discourse”.

On Sunday, Scott told Fox News: “One of the things that I said to the president is he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice.”

On Saturday, the Washington Post ranked its top 10 contenders for the Republican nomination. Trump was first, Scott sixth.

Pointing to the South Carolinian’s aggressive fundraising, the paper said Scott was “ raising huge money – $7m last quarter – for something which should, by all accounts, be a pretty sleepy re-election race. He’s also doing something lots of presidential candidates do before running: release a book .”

Related: Cruz: Biden promise to put Black woman on supreme court is racial discrimination

The paper made the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis , second-favourite. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley was third, former vice-president Mike Pence fourth and Donald Trump Jr fifth.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was seventh, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin eighth, New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu ninth and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo 10th.

Scott said: “What I hope happens is that we rally around the principles that lead to our greatest success. I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point. I am however looking to be re-elected in South Carolina.

“So my hope is that you win next Friday’s football game before thinking about any other one. So that’s my primary responsibility.”