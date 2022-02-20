ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tim Scott, only Black Senate Republican, hints he could be Trump running mate

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6KD3_0eK9KoWR00
Tim Scott speaks at a press conference. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The only Black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott of South Carolina, has indicated a willingness to be Donald Trump’s running mate should the former president mount another White House campaign.

Related: Florida governor: school districts that defied no-mask mandate to lose $200m

Asked by Fox News if he would consider joining a Trump ticket in 2024, Scott said : “Everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon, without any question.”

The remark prompted criticism, in light of Trump’s long history of incendiary rhetoric on race.

Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC host, listed some examples when he wrote : “ Shithole countries , go back to where you came from , very fine people , white people don’t get vaccines, stand back and stand by … none of it matters to Tim Scott.”

Scott, 56, is widely seen as a contender for the Republican nomination itself, though most observers think it remains Trump’s for the taking.

The former president is free to run after Republicans, including Scott, voted to acquit in his second impeachment trial, for inciting the deadly Capitol attack.

Tensions between the party establishment and Trump supporters have increased, particularly after the Republican National Committee called Trump’s lie about election fraud and the attack on Congress it incited “legitimate political discourse”.

On Sunday, Scott told Fox News: “One of the things that I said to the president is he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice.”

On Saturday, the Washington Post ranked its top 10 contenders for the Republican nomination. Trump was first, Scott sixth.

Pointing to the South Carolinian’s aggressive fundraising, the paper said Scott was “ raising huge money – $7m last quarter – for something which should, by all accounts, be a pretty sleepy re-election race. He’s also doing something lots of presidential candidates do before running: release a book .”

Related: Cruz: Biden promise to put Black woman on supreme court is racial discrimination

The paper made the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis , second-favourite. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley was third, former vice-president Mike Pence fourth and Donald Trump Jr fifth.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was seventh, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin eighth, New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu ninth and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo 10th.

Scott said: “What I hope happens is that we rally around the principles that lead to our greatest success. I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point. I am however looking to be re-elected in South Carolina.

“So my hope is that you win next Friday’s football game before thinking about any other one. So that’s my primary responsibility.”

Comments / 1742

AP_000900.97ee70b5663b4e1d978131ba070e2d76.2121
2d ago

Sorry guy. Unless you are white and have millions of dollars Trump laughs at you. I grew up in that country club scene and I know who they make jokes about. They want your vote and then want you to go away

Reply(176)
497
Ruth P.
2d ago

I got news for him” He may be running alone because the only running TRUMP will soon be running is the track during recreation in the prison yard when he gets locked up!”🏃

Reply(44)
193
THETRUTH386
2d ago

Tim Scott, the same man along with 49 other senate Republicans that refused to protect our voting rights?

Reply(49)
201
Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#United Nations#Election Fraud#Black Senate#Black Republican#Fox News#Msnbc#Shithole#Capitol#Congress#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy