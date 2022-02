Meet one (actually seven) of the newest guests at It Takes a Village - her name is FLORENCE, and she's a brand new mommy. I think this might be the first time that we've had PETS of the week to talk about. FLORENCE is a beautiful girl, complete with the glow that goes along with being a new mom. FLORENCE and her six puppies just got rescued and arrived at ITV this week, but I think you'll agree that every day in a shelter is one day too long. As great as ITV is, they will be the first to tell you that a shelter is no place for a momma and her babies.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO