Movies

Robert Downey Jr. And Shane Black Reuniting For New Movie

By James White
Empire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's one to anticipate: Kiss Kiss Bang and Iron Man 3 collaborators Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are looking to reunite for a new film. In this case, they're reportedly...

www.empireonline.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.More from The Hollywood ReporterDane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)'Dune' VFX House DNEG Going Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC DealFlorence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive) Nolan penned the script and is producing with his...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star teams up with Morgan Freeman in new movie

Marvel's Jaimie Alexander, best known for her role as Lady Sif in Thor, is joined by the iconic Morgan Freeman and Yellowstone's Cole Hauser in the new thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, Deadline reports. Directed by Michael Mailer and with original screenplay by Timothy Holland, production on the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Cillian Murphy reveals how he’s preparing for Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has discussed his work on Oppenheimer, the latest film from The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan.Murphy has collaborated with Nolan on multiple projects before, including Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk.He is one of several actors confirmed to star in the popular filmmaker’s next movie, alongside Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek.The film is a biopic of the nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, often described as the father of the atomic bomb. Murphy will be playing the title role. Find a first look at the film here.Speaking to The Guardian...
MOVIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Lee Marvin
Person
Shane Black
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Peter Coyote
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Jason Statham
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
#Film Star#Amazon Studios#Westlake#Slayground
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4,’ ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Dog’ Part of Amazon Prime Video, Leonine Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video and Germany’s Leonine Studios are expanding their existing partnership with a multi-year license agreement. Under the deal, Prime Video gets exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine’s slate and also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library. Titles include Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut “Dog”; Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” starring Halle Berry; Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”; Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix:...
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Rumored to Join the MCU

It looks like the Oscar-nominated actor might be joining the MCU. There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently the number one movie franchise thanks to the large success of its films and TV shows. The franchise has also attracted some of the best actors in the world like Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ben Kingsley, Cate Blanchett, and many more. It has also turned some of its actors to become big movie stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the late Chadwick Boseman, among others. In other words, there are a lot of talents that have joined the franchise and it looks like they are recruiting yet again another award-winning actor.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Trailer With Tom Hanks Has Finally Dropped, And We’re All Shook Up

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been a long time in the making, with the production taking almost a decade to make it to the big screen. While last fall saw a bit of footage revealed through a quick teaser from Lurhmann himself, it was all too brief and left his fans wanting more. That’s all changed now, as the Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-starring biopic has now given us a better look at what to expect, and we’re all shook up.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks New Comedy Pre-Sells to Sony for Record $60 Million

If you are Tom Hanks, then you are having a pretty sweet day. His upcoming comedy was sold to Sony for a record $60 million. That will be enough to get some of his favorite fast food, too. Still, there are details to this so let’s get to it with some help from Deadline. The comedy movie is titled A Man Called Otto and that price tag is a record for worldwide right.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Super Pumped’: Quentin Tarantino Set As Narrator For Showtime Anthology’s First Season

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino is set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who is playing Arianna Huffington. The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set...
TV & VIDEOS

