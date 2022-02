After picking up a pair of wins last week, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the road to take on the Florida Gators. This will be the 40th all-time meeting between the two programs and 17th in Gainesville (Fla.). The Gators own a 26-13 lead in the all-time series, including a 14-2 record at home. Arkansas has not won a road game against Florida since the 1994-95 season.

