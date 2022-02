Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO