If Kim Kardashian is synonymous with bikini pics, then Chrissy Teigen is probably most synonymous with trolling. Her pithy remarks often went over well on Lip Sync Battle, but they did result in a serious backlash last year when they were directed at others, prompting some lifestyle changes on her part. The former supermodel still has some jokes, though. She is in fact back to hilariously trolling herself for the entertainment of the masses on Instagram, and I’m here for it.

