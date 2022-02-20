Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID. It has been reported that her symptoms have been mild and reminiscent of a cold. Both she and Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021, are reported to have been fully vaccinated.

Despite this, the queen, 95, plans on continuing some of her duties as monarch through her symptoms, the palace further informed. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the statement reads.

Queen Elizabeth had just been around relatives who soon after tested positive for COVID-19 / Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / ImageCollect

Queen Elizabeth is not the first in the core royal family to contract COVID. Her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla also tested positive for the virus back on February. Queen Elizabeth last saw Prince Charles on February 8. Two days later, the heir received his positive diagnosis.

Then, this Sunday, the palace announced, “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.” The statement went on, “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

An eventful last few years

The queen reached a landmark 70 years of ruling this year / Wikimedia Commons

The emergence of the coronavirus back in 2020 was just the start to a very eventful next few years for the queen. February 6 marked the 70th anniversary since she ascended the throne, further surpassing Queen Victoria’s record as the longest-reigning British monarch.

The queen has performed her royal duties differently these past several months due to the passing of her husband Prince Philip and her own health problems / Photo by: KGC-102/195/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2016 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED / ImageCollect

Since spring 2021, she has spent several landmark anniversaries and holidays for the first time without Prince Philip, and their marriage is also one of the longest in the history of Britain’s reigning royalty. Since news of the diagnosis went live, well-wishers have flooded social media with hopes for a smooth and safe recovery from COVID for Queen Elizabeth. One well-wisher said of the queen, “She’s an icon, she’s an icon of the UK, she is an epitome of the UK in some ways.” Another outright said, “She has to get better, we can’t afford to lose her yet.”