Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca buys 55% stake in Italian football club Atalanta

Fans of the Boston Celtics will not likely have any pity for the owners of the team paying the tax in future seasons given the ownership group seems to be doing pretty well. Well enough in fact that team co-owner Steve Pagliuca has reportedly purchased a 55% stake in European football club Atalanta, per a release by the team.

We of course mean soccer when we say football, but Atalanta, a series A football club, was purchased in partnership with the Percassi family by Pagliuca, who owns the Celtics along with co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of Boston Basketball Partners, LLC.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Percassi family and to support the future development of the Club,” shared Pagliuca in the release.

“Atalanta and Boston Celtics share the common sports values: teamwork and an extraordinary relationship with the fans and the community.”

Citing a desire to “strengthen the brand globally,” it sounds like the partnership is aimed not only at the local supporters of the club but part of a concerted effort to raise the profile of the sport more generally.

