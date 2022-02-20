ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: What sort of players should the Boston Celtics fill their open roster slots with?

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have three regular and one two way slots left open on their roster after making some major moves to reshape the team at the 2022 NBA trade deadline and will be adding some more new faces to the team sometime after the 2022 All-Star festivities currently underway in Cleveland Ohio.

This of course raises the question of what sort of players the team needs t be looking to fill those slots with in order to maximize the team’s potential both now and in the future. Should they be looking for frontcourt depth? Players to help out on the wing? Vets to lead, or youth to grow? What is more important — that they can shoot the ball, move it, or perhaps a little of both?

Host of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat” Adam Kaufman sat down with former Celtics champion and current broadcaster Cedric Maxwell, and the pair discussed how they think the team ought to be going about making additions to their roster.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they have to say!

