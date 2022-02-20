ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Xian Zhang Returns to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra For Two Performances

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(TORONTO, ON) -- Acclaimed Chinese-American conductor Xian Zhang, the Music Director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, returns to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 2009. She will lead Principal Flute Kelly Zimba Lukić in Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s masterful showcase for the instrument’s many shades and a...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brings force and finesse to a program of Beethoven and Wagner

A previous version of this article incorrectly referenced Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major (Op. 96). It is Op. 93. This article has been corrected. I’d never seen soprano Christine Goerke in such a state: Her voice cracked, her nose sniffled, her face turned bright red. Just a total wreck. I should mention that this wasn’t Saturday night at Strathmore; it was Thursday afternoon on Instagram.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Haven Independent

New Haven Symphony Orchestra To Perform Free, Public “Young People’s Concerts” March 26 And March 27

NEW HAVEN & SHELTON — The Symphony’s Young People’s Concerts are back and – new this year – completely free of charge. The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) will offer free performances of its nationally recognized Young People’s Concerts on Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School and Sunday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. Led by Music Director Alasdair Neale, the one-hour ​“Introduction to the Orchestra” concerts will feature music by historic and contemporary composers including Jessie Montgomery, Gioachino Rossini, Béla Bartók, Gabriela Lena Frank, Felix Mendelssohn, and Sergei Prokofiev.
NEW HAVEN, CT
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Symphony presents concerts featuring Daniil Trifonov, Karen Gomyo, Juan Pablo Jofre, Symphony soloists

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony presents four weeks of classical subscription concerts through mid-March, featuring Grammy winner Daniil Trifonov performing Mason Bates’ new piano concerto, Karen Gomyo performing Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto, Eric Wyrick and Juan Pablo Jofre performing Jofre’s Double Concerto for Violin and Bandoneon, Bart Feller performing Nielsen’s Flute Concerto and Jonathan Spitz performing Saint-Saëns’ First Cello Concerto. The programs also feature works by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, Samy Moussa and Louise Farrenc.
NEWARK, NJ
Slipped Disc

Barbara Hannigan gets hitched to London Symphony Orchestra

The Canadian singer-conductor has just been named LSO Associate Artist for the next three years. Associate Artist is a new role created by the LSO to sit alongside the LSO’s family of conductors. Associate Artists are musicians with distinct influences, quality and style that add diversity and richness to the LSO, creating their own programmes in collaboration with the Orchestra and contributing to the repertoire choices for other programmes throughout the Season.
MUSIC
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Masterworks concert is Saturday

DULUTH — The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's fourth Masterworks concert, "To Celebrate," will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall. DSSO announced in a news release that the programming for the concert has been changed to allow the orchestra implement COVID-19 precautions including...
DULUTH, MN
Echo Press

Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Hollywood

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra gave a performance at the Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The theme for the evening was Sound of the Cinema, and featured performances of works by John Williams, Howard Shore and Dimitri Tiomkin, among others. Vocal solos were performed by Nicole Lambrecht and Nicholas Swanson.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Beethoven
WCJB

Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrates 90 years of John Williams

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People throughout North Central Florida celebrated an American composer’s 90th birthday with a concert of his tracklist. John Williams is known for composing music in movies like Star Wars, Jaws, and E.T. Around two weeks ago, was his 90th birthday and the Ocala Symphony Orchestra...
OCALA, FL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Launches Symphony in the City Series Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday will launch a series of free shows outside the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, starting with a concert at the New Shiloh Baptist Church celebrating Black composers. To celebrate Black History Month, assistant conductor Jonathan Rush will lead members of the orchestra in a program of works by Joseph Bologne, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Carlos Simon at the Mondawmin church. Additional concerts in the series are scheduled at the B&O Railroad Museum on April 26 and Patterson Park on June 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Virginian

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra’s winter concerts to be held this weekend

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for two performances of its winter concert, “The American Dream,” this weekend. The Orchestra, now in its 26th season, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Staunton’s First Presbyterian Church and again on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Waynesboro’s First Presbyterian Church. Both concerts will feature music by American composers Kevin Puts and William Grant Still. Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is directed by Peter Wilson, who is in his 15th season as director.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Orchestral Music#Music Education#Symphony Orchestras#Chinese American#Danish#Primal Message#Tso Patron Services#Public Health#Orchestra Sinfonica Di
KELOLAND TV

The Four Seasons with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerto is unmistakably his most famous work. Outside of the concert hall, you’ve heard movements of the work in movies, including Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, and Pacific Heights, just to name a few. You’ve also heard it in television commercials, and you’ve probably heard it performed in wedding ceremonies. Our guests today are featured in yet another opportunity to hear Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, Delta David Gier, joined us, along with the symphony’s violin soloists, Elizabeth York and Ashley NG, to explain why this weekend’s symphony performance may arguably be the best chance you’ll have to truly enjoy a rendition of Vivaldi’s work. And whether you favor winter, spring, summer or fall, you’ll probably find something to love in each of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons this weekend.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra to host open house Feb. 20

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra is inviting interested student musicians to attend the annual open house on Sunday, Feb. 20. The EYSO, led by artistic director Matthew Sheppard, has opportunities for instrumentalists in fourth grade through college. Held in conjunction with Sunday rehearsals, the open house allows students and families...
ELGIN, IL
San Francisco Chronicle

‘City Lights,’ with Oakland Symphony Orchestra, marks S.F. Silent Film Festival’s first live event in two years

For its first live event in more than two years, the San Francisco Silent Film Festival is reintroducing itself loud and proud. On Saturday, Feb. 19, the 27-year-old festival marks its return with a 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” at the 3,040-seat Paramount Theatre in Oakland, featuring the Oakland Symphony Orchestra performing Chaplin’s original score. Timothy Brock, who restored Chaplin’s score, will conduct.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Young Artists Symphony performs Sunday

The California Young Artists Symphony continues its inaugural season with a performance of Rachmaninoff’s second symphony at 7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 13 at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, 320 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park. David Chan of the New York Metropolitan Opera and The Julliard School will be the guest conductor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents Rodrigo y Gabriela

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rodrigo y Gabriela, the metal-loving duo from Mexico City inspired by both flamenco and hard rock will perform live at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, April 15, 2022. Rodrigo y Gabriela, GRAMMY® Award-winning musicians and the guitarists, known for their lively and passionate performances will entertain audiences with their unique sound pulling inspiration from rock, heavy metal, and nuevo flamenco.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of February 13-19, 2022

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of February 13-19, 2022. Each week, we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week Top Ten includes articles covering five counties in New Jersey (Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, and Morris).
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

473
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy