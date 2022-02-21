ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ant and Dec transform for Drag Race UK charity single debut

By Ellie Iorizzo
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teamed up with the winners of Drag Race UK to perform their new charity song.

The “angels of the north” transformed into their drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee for the End Of The Show Show on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace also appeared in the final performance, which was introduced by American drag queen RuPaul.

Making their entrance on to the show, Ant and Dec were embellished with fake boobs, heels and heavy make-up for the performance.

Red-head McPartlin was dressed in a black sparkly outfit while blond-haired Donnelly stepped out in a blue feather dress and red lipstick.

The dance pop song We Werk Together was written by Ian Masterson, the music producer of Strictly Come Dancing, and proceeds from the single will be donated to the Trussell Trust.

It includes the lyrics “don’t be bitter just be better” and “everyone with their own story we stand together, we work together”.

The variety show was filmed in front of a live studio audience again after last year’s series had a virtual gallery due to Covid protocols.

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CaLFdtnoid5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

The new series of the award-winning programme saw McPartlin and Donnelly surprise an NHS nurse with a live on-air wedding after she had her ceremony cancelled three times during the pandemic.

Also on the show, the Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson was the unsuspecting star of Undercover, as protesters arrived at his farm demanding rights for soil.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ant and Dec stun Saturday Night Takeaway viewers with ‘phenomenal’ transformation into drag queens

Ant and Dec have stunned viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway with their transformation into drag queens. The presenting duo welcomed three winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race onto the series last night (19 February) for a special performance.Ant and Dec (real names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly) dressed up in drag for the performance, branding themselves as “The Ladies of the North” Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace joined the pair for the musical number.Fans shared their amazed reactions to the sequence on social media, with many expressing astonishment at...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole defends Baga Chipz following viewer backlash

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World spoilers follow. Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole wants fans to know that she's still Team Baga, despite her recent exit from RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World. Cheryl was announced as the latest queen to be leaving the competition earlier this week,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Ant Mcpartlin
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Person
Declan Donnelly
BBC

Ant and Dec in drag: 'This will change LGBTQ+ children's lives'

A make-up artist behind Ant and Dec's drag transformation says their primetime TV performance will help young people see LGBTQ+ representation in a positive light. Ellis Atlantis joined RuPaul's make-up mogul Raven in serving looks for Ant and Dec's drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Wedding#Uk#Charity#Ant Dec#American#The Trussell Trust#Covid#Nhs#The Grand Tour
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Ant and Dec performed in drag on Saturday Night Takeaway and Twitter was shook

Beloved entertainment duo Ant and Dec sent Twitter into overdrive last night, after they were transformed into drag queens for a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.With Drag Race star Ru Paul as the show’s Star Guest Announcer, the pair – full names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – became their drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee for The End of the Show Show.Their new single with famous Drag Race faces, titled We Werk Together has also been released to streaming platforms to raise money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.Taking to Twitter after their performance,...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Giving Up Throne Until She Dies? Monarch Falls Victim Of Another Death Hoax

Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
WORLD
The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham widely criticised over underage son’s ‘dreadful’ photoshoot

David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Zendaya laughs at herself after paparazzi catch her falling over

Zendaya took a bit of a tumble but proved that was able to have a good chuckle at herself after the paparazzi caught the entire thing on camera.Video footage showed the moment the Euphoria star lost her footing when she slipped on a stair while hastily entering a venue in Italy. Though luckily Zendaya didn't quite hit the deck as she was caught by members of her team.Of course, the clip soon went viral and later on the 25-year-old posted on her Instagram stories a photo of her embarrassing tumble."I can’t stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping," she wrote with the caption.Zendaya then uploaded a live reaction of her crying with laughter as she rewatched the footage, and said: ‘They [paparazzi] got me, they got me!"I’m crying – wait, there’s another one!" she added as she continued to look through the videos.Sign up to our newsletters here.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy