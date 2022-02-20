dstr$ & Bdr!ppyy: “Pink Slips”

For nearly 20 years, Stephen McBean, frontman of the excellently wooly Vancouver rockers Black Mountain, has also led the equally great side project Pink Mountaintops. There’s always been plenty of overlap between McBean’s two bands, in terms of both sound and personnel. Pink Mountaintops have always been slightly folkier and less metal than Black Mountain, though both have catalogs full of revved-up riffs and hypnotically chanted choruses. Lately, Pink Mountaintops have been inactive; it’s been eight years since their last album, the druggy and sweaty Get Back. This spring, Pink Mountaintops make their grand return.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO