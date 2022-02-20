Great Bend Rec: Time for lifeguard training

As of February 15st, moderate drought and a large area of severe drought envelope our area, especially Barton and Stafford Counties. The drought level increase as you head towards the northwest and southwest corners of the state, especially the southwest corner. We are starting to see wheat try to green up and break dormancy so this is definitely not what we need. The six to ten-day outlook (February 23 to 27) indicates we can expect an 80 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and a leaning towards a 33 to 40% of above normal precipitation (which still isn’t much). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 25 to March 3) indicates a 50% to 60% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not the outlook wheat farmers need to hear but at least temperatures won’t be excessively high.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO