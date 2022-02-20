ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Rec: Time for lifeguard training

 2 days ago
It may be a little chilly for outdoor swimming this time of year, but the Great Bend Recreation Commission is already making plans to hire and train lifeguards at the city pool for next summer. Garet Fitzpatrick with the Great Bend Rec is looking...

