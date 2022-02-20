ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Vinyl Soundtrack Includes Unreleased Music

By Andrew Heinzman
With Rogue One, the Star Wars franchise made an interesting departure from its roots. It’s the first Star Wars feature film to take place outside of the Skywalker saga, and oddly enough,...

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
TheWrap

Michael Giacchino’s ‘Rogue One’ Score to Become Deluxe Vinyl Box Set From Mondo (Exclusive)

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s original score for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is getting the Mondo treatment by way of a new box set. The 2016 film, directed by Gareth Edwards, was the first-ever “Star Wars” spinoff and stands as one of the very best of the recent “Star Wars” films, a distinct and memorable approach to a piece of lore fans have long wondered about: how the Rebels gained knowledge of the fatal flaw in the Death Star that allowed Luke Skywalker to destroy it so readily (with a little help from The Force). Visceral and unique, “Rogue One” emphasized the “war” in “Star Wars.” And part of what made the experience of watching “Rogue One” so unforgettable was Giacchino’s rousing score, which combines the majesty of John Williams’ score for the original trilogy with flourishes that are identifiably (and appreciably) pure Giacchino.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
ComicBook

Funko Games' New Reveals Include Disney's Goofy Movie, Thunder Mountain, Marvel, Stars Wars, and More

Funko Games has already revealed a few of their upcoming 2022 projects, but that's only a slice of what's on the way from the studio. So far Funko Games has revealed new additions to their FunkoVerse line as well as their new Warriors and ET games, but today they've revealed a host of new titles that should skyrocket up the most wanted lists, especially for fans of Disney, the Disney Parks, Marvel, and Star Wars, and you can check out all of the titles on the next slide! New titles like Happiest Day and Big Thunder Mountain are perfect for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary, but Disney fans will also be able to enjoy the bound-to-be fan-favorite A Goofy Movie game as well as the fast-paced race to the finish Return of the Headless Horseman.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares First Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans in the dark about its future, but of course, all the rumors were true. Today, the show said goodbye to its latest season and confirmed ufotable is working on season three right now. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans of what's all to come.
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
