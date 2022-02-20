The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Vinyl Soundtrack Includes Unreleased Music

Funko Games has already revealed a few of their upcoming 2022 projects, but that's only a slice of what's on the way from the studio. So far Funko Games has revealed new additions to their FunkoVerse line as well as their new Warriors and ET games, but today they've revealed a host of new titles that should skyrocket up the most wanted lists, especially for fans of Disney, the Disney Parks, Marvel, and Star Wars, and you can check out all of the titles on the next slide! New titles like Happiest Day and Big Thunder Mountain are perfect for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary, but Disney fans will also be able to enjoy the bound-to-be fan-favorite A Goofy Movie game as well as the fast-paced race to the finish Return of the Headless Horseman.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO