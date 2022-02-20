ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

POWERFUL COLD FRONT: "Highs will struggle to reach 20 degrees" in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLWG6_0eK922tX00
Photo Credit: Rina Mskaya. File photo. (iStock)

With up to 72 hours of snowfall expected this week in parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning Coloradoans of an artic cold front that will bring frigid temperatures with it.

"In addition to the chances of snow, temperatures will also crash this week behind a powerful cold front. Daytime highs may struggle to reach the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows near or below zero," NWS said in their online weather story.

Several nights this week are expected to have lows below zero, with the service predicting that temps could get as low as -9 degrees in some parts of the state on Tuesday night.

Below find NWS weather maps with forecasted highs and lows around the state on that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wktEq_0eK922tX00
Map Credit: The National Weather Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHIxS_0eK922tX00
Map Credit: The National Weather Service

"Temperatures will slowly warm Friday and into next weekend," the service said.

Author's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 48-plus inches of snow expected to hit parts of Colorado

Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

How to help your home survive freezing temps projected across Pikes Peak region

As the Pikes Peak region is expected to see extreme cold weather this week, it's not a bad idea to take steps to keep yourself and your home warm, safe and operating. The Colorado Springs area is forecast to see temps in the teens with possible snow falling over the next couple days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It doesn't look like the weather is expected to let up until Thursday morning, with possible sunshine and slightly warmer temps returning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs And Lows#Coloradoans
OutThere Colorado

Megadrought likely to continue in Western Colorado and across the West for years, scientists say

Feb. 19—Not only is the American West the driest it's been in more than a millennia but the megadrought is likely to continue for years, diminishing Colorado's already short water supply and increasing the risk of wildfires, climatologists say. The current, 22-year-long megadrought plaguing the West surpassed the megadrought in the late 1500s, previously considered the worst on record, according to a study published this week in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change. Plus, about 42% of this megadrought's severity can be blamed on climate...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening. The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried.
COOKE CITY-SILVER GATE, MT
OutThere Colorado

SNOW TOTALS: Close to 12 inches of snow falls in Colorado

Another round of snow moved through Colorado on Wednesday night, dropping close to a foot in some areas, including the town of Genesee. Here's a breakdown of how much snow landed where, according to the National Weather Service:. Kittredge: 11.5 inches. Kassler: 11.3 inches. Genesee: 11.2 inches. Eldorado Springs: 11.1...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy