POWERFUL COLD FRONT: "Highs will struggle to reach 20 degrees" in Colorado

Photo Credit: Rina Mskaya. File photo. (iStock)

With up to 72 hours of snowfall expected this week in parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning Coloradoans of an artic cold front that will bring frigid temperatures with it.

"In addition to the chances of snow, temperatures will also crash this week behind a powerful cold front. Daytime highs may struggle to reach the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows near or below zero," NWS said in their online weather story.

Several nights this week are expected to have lows below zero, with the service predicting that temps could get as low as -9 degrees in some parts of the state on Tuesday night.

Below find NWS weather maps with forecasted highs and lows around the state on that day.

Map Credit: The National Weather Service

Map Credit: The National Weather Service

"Temperatures will slowly warm Friday and into next weekend," the service said.

Author's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.