Morgan Freeman admits to being a 'reculse'

Morgan Freeman did not ask for this! The legendary actor was referenced in a very bizarre way in a new song from Kanye West, which he premiered on Feb. 22. Kanye West will say just about anything in his raps, but this new lyric about Morgan Freeman, 84, from a Donda 2 track might just take the cake. Although Kanye has not released Donda 2 on streaming services, he held a listening party in Miami on Feb. 22, where he debuted the new music. That included a song called “Sci-Fi,” which made a bizarre reference to Morgan. “When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman,” he raps.

MUSIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO