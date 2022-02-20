ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love is scary, says Isla Fisher

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsla Fisher thinks love is "scary". The 46-year-old actress is married...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Hello Magazine

Isla Fisher's mother-daughter photo will leave you seeing double

Isla Fisher celebrated her birthday with an abundance of well-wishes from her loved ones. The Wolf Like Me actress took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone who had sent her gifts and messages on her 46th birthday. She included photos and videos and a very special one with her...
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Isla Fisher
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

There were major celebrations in Nicole Kidman's family home on Tuesday. The star received the incredible news that she had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Being The Ricardos – and was quick to react. WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation in Being The Ricardos.
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
digitalspy.com

Friends star Courteney Cox shares regret at 'doing stuff to my face'

Friends and Scream star Courteney Cox has spoken about her plastic surgery use, admitting that she regrets some of the work she's had done. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress reflected on her looks and said: "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older. And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years.
