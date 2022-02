Prince William told a rugby player he’d named his eldest child after him. The 39-year-old royal – who has Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and Princess Charlotte, six, with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – visited the Welsh rugby team in their dressing room shortly after welcoming his first son into the world and after the team delighted him with a personalised gift for the tot, he let slip to George North that one of the reasons behind the youngster’s moniker was that he was his favourite player.

