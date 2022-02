Here are three key takeaways after Texas Tech’s 61-55 win over Texas on Saturday. With Kevin McCullar missing his second straight game due to an ankle injury, Texas Tech was at an immediate disadvantage at the guard position in this one. That was only heightened after Davion Warren picked up two fouls quickly just three minutes into the first half. The Red Raiders were forced to rely heavily on Clarence Nadolny and Mylik Wilson early into this contest. Nadolny went 2-for-6 from the field in the first half, while Wilson went scoreless. Texas Tech as a team finished the first half with just three assists to nine turnovers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO