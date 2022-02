SALISBURY – Sounds of horrified students were coming from the science lab at North Hills Christian School last week but it was just because earthworms were part of class. Fish bait is what people think of when they look at worms. They’re small, slimy, and seemingly unaware of what goes on around them. Seventh and eighth grade science teacher Ashley Grubb said there is more to the curious creatures than you may expect.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO