New lens for Leica L-mount: Venus Optics Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO