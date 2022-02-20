ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions Fans React to Chase Young Trade Rumors

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young only recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021.

Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign, Young's sophomore campaign was mostly viewed as disappointing.

In a recent Athletic mailbag, beat writer Ben Standig explored the possibility of the Commanders trading Young, based on their stated need at quarterback.

As Standig explained,

"I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback. In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level."

According to NFL writer Mike Fisher, "The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it. Indeed, Standig would seem to be sitting on a massive story here and yet he forms this as a sort of "throw-away line'' and buries it down in the 19th paragraph of a mailbag column. At the same time, Standig is a responsible beat writer. It might be a throw-away line, or even his own opinion and nothing more -- but it's an opinion that merits respect."

Putting Young on the trade block would send shockwaves that would reverberate all across the National Football League.

Detroit has a starting quarterback in Jared Goff that could entice head coach Ron Rivera.

In November, Young underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

All Lions: How Brad Holmes Could Create Additional Cap Space

The Detroit Lions currently have $22.7 million in salary-cap space ahead of free agency.

Aaron Rodgers Scheduled for Interview on Pat McAfee Show

Could there be some discussion of Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL?

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Running Backs in 2022

The Detroit Lions have a chance to return all of their running backs in 2022.

Imagine what Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could do with a player of Young's caliber.

"I know a team with a QB to unload that could use a pass rusher," Kent Lee Platte posted on social media.

Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions fans after a prominent draft analyst weighed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1NfK_0eK8xrJq00
© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 16

Cain Dough
2d ago

it don't matter. we could get good players but we won't win. it's a matter of won't in Detroit. no good players can save us till we weed out the right trash in the office and ownership

Reply
5
Saxon Woods
1d ago

Only a fool would believe this nonsense. Young for Geoff trade… amazing that people believe anything they read or see on television

Reply
4
Chris Lemmons
2d ago

welcome to football hell; all players who dare enter the dysfunctional lions franchise. does anyone ever go there by choice lol?

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Young#American Football#Lions Fans React#Acl#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

2 NFL Players Fined For Super Bowl Behavior: Fans React

Two National Football League players were fined for their behavior during Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium last Sunday evening. This weekend, the National Football League announced that Vernon Hargreaves and Isaiah...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy