Click here to read the full article. National Lacrosse League commissioner Nick Sakiewicz is stepping down to “pursue other interests,” the NLL said. Deputy commissioner Jessica Berman will serve as Sakiewicz’s interim replacement as details of the selection process for a new commissioner are ironed out. Sakiewicz took over as commissioner in 2016 after an accomplished career in Major League Soccer. He will continue on in an advisory capacity through June, after the 2021-22 season concludes. Sakiewicz’s tenure atop the indoor box lacrosse league was marked by significant growth. The NLL expanded from nine to 14 teams across the United States and...

SPORTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO