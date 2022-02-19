ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homowo "Ghana Ga Klan" Festival in New Orleans

Cover picture for the articleGhana is the sister country to New Orleans Louisiana. The creativity, entertainment and Festival in New Orleans derives from Ghana. Homowo is a harvest festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana. The festival starts in the month of August with the planting of crops (mainly maize and yam) before the...

