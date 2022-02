A Pike man who was indicted on drug and other charges six times last year was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on the charges recently. Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Frank Beavers, 39, of Shelby Dry Fork, to serve seven years on the charges as part of a negotiated plea deal with the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO