ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' James Bouknight ejected from UConn game in Storrs

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9iRt_0eK8rqDr00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight on Saturday was ejected from his courtside seat by a game official during the No. 24 UConn men’s basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

The former Huskies standout was apparently asked to leave after standing on the court with his phone in his hand. A game official witnessed Bouknight stand up and promptly asked him to leave the Huskies’ 72-61 win over Xavier.

Bouknight, after getting ejected, snuck back into the game and sat in the student section to watch the second half.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley wasn’t sure what happened after the game.

“That was not an ideal scenario because we were playing bad and kind of melting down a little bit and then he got tossed,” Hurley said. “I didn’t really see what happened and then I saw him again somewhere near the student section. I don’t know. I don’t want to comment on that, James is my guy. I didn’t see what happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l89Et_0eK8rqDr00
Bouknight was ejected during the second half on Saturday. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Bouknight played two seasons with the Huskies before entering the NBA draft last year. He was named to the All-Big East first team as a sophomore after averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 games.

The 11th pick is averaging five points and 1.7 rebounds in 28 games this season with the Hornets. He recorded his best game of the season on Dec. 10 with 24 points and six rebounds in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Booed Heavily: NBA Fans React

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland. Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd. Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers...
NBA
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Dan Hurley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans had so many jokes about Scottie Pippen's awkward waves during NBA 75 celebration

The NBA All-Star game was a huge hit last night and it wasn’t just because Steph Curry did ridiculous things on his way to being named MVP. The best part of the night was when the NBA celebrated the 75th Anniversary Team by announcing the 75 best players in the league’s history. Many of those players were in attendance for the celebration, including Michael Jordan, who had a special moment with LeBron James and also talked some trash to Magic Johnson.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Nba Draft#The All Big East
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard. During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy