ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Wanted: House or apartment to share

newslincolncounty.com
 4 days ago

House or apartment to share in Newport or just beyond. I’m...

www.newslincolncounty.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President Vladimir Putin for...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here’s a look at some of what can be confirmed.
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Newport, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Newport, OR
CBS News

Russian troops are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukraine's president

Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin claims he was 'forced' to invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
The Associated Press

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy