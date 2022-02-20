ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

'Visionary' District 155 superintendent plans to retire next year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Steve Olson is set to retire at the end of June 2023 from Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 after almost four decades at the district. Making his way up from a social science teacher starting in 1985, Olson served in several capacities within District 155 during his tenure,...

