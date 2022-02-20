'Visionary' District 155 superintendent plans to retire next year

BID NOTICE: The Village of Roselle is accepting sealed bids for the 2022 Sidewalk Replacement and Utility Dig Up Program consisting of approximately 8,000 square-feet of sidewalk removal and replacement, 300 feet of combination concrete curb & gutter removal and replacement, 80 square-feet of ADA Detectable Warnings, 160 square yards of Class D Patching, 300 square yards of driveway removal and replacement (concrete and HMA) and other incidental work necessary to complete the project. The work will take place at various locations throughout the Village. Bids are due no later than 10:00 A.M. local time on March 16, 2022 at the Office of the Director of Public Works, 474 Congress Circle North, Roselle, IL 60172. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening of the bids will not be open to the public. Bids must be placed in a sealed envelope marked "Bids for the 2022 Sidewalk Replacement and Utility Dig Up Program." Bid documents can be downloaded from the Village's website at www.roselle.il.us. Bid results will be posted on the Village's website after the Bid Opening. Published in Daily Herald February 23, 2022 (4578355) , posted 02/23/2022.

ROSELLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO