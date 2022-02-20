ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Add Desktop Wallpaper and Screensaver Clocks to Windows 11/10

By Jack Slater
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 10 and 11 have their own system tray clock, but it’s kind of small. Would you prefer to have a larger clock to check the time with on your PC?. If so, you can add bigger and better desktop wallpaper and screensaver clocks to Windows 10 and 11 with third-party...

www.makeuseof.com

shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
komando.com

5 best browsers not named Chrome to use with your Android phone

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google. But every time you use Google or Google Chrome, your information and habits are stored and used to serve targeted ads and more. Tap or click here for a big reason to stop using Google Chrome on your smartphone. So what...
CELL PHONES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Apparently Facebook Is Listening To You Through Your Phone- Here’s How To Turn It Off

We all had that feeling that Facebook was listening to our conversations due to coincidental ads popping up on your news feed. It appears that might actually be the case. How many times have you been talking about something like buying a new showerhead, for example, and the next thing you know there are ads for showerheads popping up on your Facebook newsfeed? You never searched for them online, you simply talked about it on a phone call or in conversation with your friends. Heck, sometimes I have even just thought about something and an ad pops up on Facebook a few minutes later. It's a very odd coincidence...or is it a coincidence at all?
INTERNET
New York Post

Facebook and Gmail users warned never to use these passwords

Experts have warned against using certain common passwords on apps as they increase the chances of being hacked, a new report found. The study conducted by card payments company Dojo found that many people tend to recycle similar passwords. The study looked at 100,000 breached passwords from the UK’s National...
INTERNET
Technology
Computers
Windows 10
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

15 questions you should never Google

Google is not just a search engine for factual queries - it can be an absolute curiosity mine. One minute you've just watched Jurassic World the next it's 3.41am and you're on the 21st page returning "Dinosaurs", fascinated by the distinction between the bird-hipped and lizard-hipped groups. So what are...
INTERNET
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

12 iPhone tricks you’ll wish you knew all along

Seeing as how we’re already on the 15th iteration of iOS, it stands to reason that there is a myriad of iPhone tricks and tips that likely escaped your attention over the years. Oddly enough, some of the more novel iPhone tricks we’ve stumbled across over the past few months have emerged on TikTok. As a prime example, I was dumbfounded a few months back when I learned that it was possible to record a video on an iPhone while simultaneously playing a song from Apple Music or Spotify in the background.
CELL PHONES

