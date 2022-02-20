ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Any recommendations on where we should grab food before the match?

By Hokiemacho Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny fans make the trip to Raleigh to watch the match live?...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Bear Climbs Into Tree Stand With Hunter (very cool video)

This story goes back a couple of years but I ran across it this morning and thought it was worth checking out again. The hunter's name is Jeffrey Moffatt and I give him a huge amount of credit for maintaining his cool under the circumstances. This is what Moffatt had...
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Bear Climbs Ladder Towards Woman in Tree Stand

Few interactions in the natural world are at once terrifying, adorable, and funny all at the same time. Certainly, there's nothing lovable about a great white shark (if you disagree, let us know; we'd be fascinated to hear), and there's not much that's funny about a rattlesnake. But bear encounters straddle that line handily.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WKRC

Happy Twosday! The once-in-a-lifetime date is way cooler than you think

WASHINGTON (TND) — From Valentine's Day to celebrating Black history, the month of February has a lot of special moments. The month is adding another notable event to the list and it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. February 22, 2022, falls on a Tuesday!. From Tuesday to Monday, Feb. 28, 2022,...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Smoky Mountain News

‘Where We Live’ series returns

The “Where We Live: History, Nature, and Culture” lecture series will resume with author Deena Bouknight at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Cowee School in Franklin. Bouknight’s latest book, “Light Fracture,” is about the worst earthquake on record to ever affect the East Coast, has as its bookend first and last chapters the setting of Wayah Bald as it operated in the late 19th to early 20th century.
FRANKLIN, NC
103.3 WKFR

Do You Know What Made These Tracks Through the Snow in Indiana?

After a snowfall, it's easy to see tracks from anyone and anything that may have passed through that area. You may see deer tracks, human tracks, or...this. Browsing through Tiktok, this video out of Indiana popped up on the FYP. It shows two men walking along a line of trees following some very bizarre tracks. Now, if you're unfamiliar with local wildlife you may be looking at these tracks and scratching your head.
INDIANA STATE
FMX 94.5

This Video Might Make You Think Twice About Eating At Wendy’s

I've seen some pretty gross stuff in the restaurant industry, but I've never seen anything like this. TikToker @Ixlac30 was allegedly fired from their job, only two weeks into working at Wendy's, for sharing a really disturbing video of just how filthy the restaurant was. I can only hope that the restaurant has corrected this problem, or completely shut down because this...is not acceptable.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mashed

Why A Half-Sized Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Has Fans Fuming

Chick-fil-A has some of the most loyal customers in the fast food business, as a Brand Keys loyalty survey showed in 2019 (via Restaurant Dive). However, that loyalty isn't necessarily guaranteed, and with some customers recently expressing frustration over smaller portion sizes and reduced overall quality, it seems the chain may potentially be at risk of losing some of their once-loyal customers.
RESTAURANTS
TravelNoire

TikToker Discovers Someone Living In Her Airbnb Without Her Knowing

If you’re going to be headed on vacation soon, you might want to thoroughly inspect the property before settling in for your stay at rental homes. A TikToker by the name Malayiah K. learned this the hard way after she discovered someone else had been living in her Airbnb while she was transitioning from Philadelphia to Atlanta.
TIKTOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy