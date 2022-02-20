When will VT make the NCAA playoffs again

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer reportedly thinks that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “as good as gone” if he doesn’t extend his deal with Los Angeles this offseason. James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, but James recently confirmed...
Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
Now here’s something you don’t see every day: getting ejected from a basketball game for hyping up the crowd. But that’s exactly what happened to UConn head coach Dan Hurley on Tuesday as the No. 21 Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) upset No. 8 Villanova (21-7, 14-4), 71-69, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
Selection Sunday is still three weeks away, but the NCAA Tournament selection committee offered fans an early look at the 2022 bracket — as it stands now — during a made-for-TV program Saturday on CBS. The partial bracket revealed on Saturday’s show had the Kentucky Wildcats as a...
The 2021-22 women's college basketball regular season is winding down, and it's that time of year when everyone is finalizing ballots for a variety of honors. But in the case of the Division I national player of the year, the race has been narrowed to one. South Carolina junior forward...
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- They met in the national semifinals last season in a game that went down to the wire. This year, might South Carolina (25-1) and Stanford (23-3) end up in the women's NCAA championship game? If you were betting on it today, the odds would be with you.
